Two people died Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90-94 in Juneau County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
A semi-truck with a tanker trailer was headed west near New Lisbon when the driver struck slowed-down traffic in front of the truck, the State Patrol said. Two more semi-trucks, two SUVs and a motorcycle were all involved in the fatal crash, which happened around 1:25 p.m. near mile marker 64, according to the State Patrol.
Westbound Interstate traffic had to be shut down as one of the semi-trucks had caught fire, the State Patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.