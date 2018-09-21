A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning on Madison's North Side.
The robbery happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Windom Way, Madison police said.
The 22-year-old driver told police he was making a delivery when the suspect approached him.
"He was ordered at gunpoint to give up his money," said Sgt. Kurt Wege. "The driver complies and the suspect ran north along North Sherman Avenue."
The driver wasn't injured.
The suspect is a black male in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.