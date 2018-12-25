A DeForest man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly driving while intoxicated, which would be his fifth offense, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Michael T. Sellnow, 40, was arrested at about 3:35 p.m. Monday in the town of Burke for felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, said Dane County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Schroeder.
Schroeder said a blood sample was taken with a search warrant after Sellnow refused to give a breath sample.
Sellnow was also cited for operating with an expired driver's license, operating with open intoxicants and operating left of center, he said.