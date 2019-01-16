Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison police car squad
Two South Side men trying to sell used cellphones were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in their apartment, with one of the victims getting pistol whipped in the robbery.

The armed robbery happened at about 7 p.m.  in the 1100 block of Moorland Road, Madison police said.

The two men, 25 and 27 years old, had arranged the business deal through social media.

"The proposed transaction did not go as planned," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The buyer, armed with a handgun, showed up with three other people, including one armed with a shotgun, another with a pistol and the third acting as a lookout.

"Instead of purchasing phones, the robbers took one victim's money and sneakers," DeSpain said.

A police dog brought to the scene tracked the suspects to an area where it is believed they got into a car and drove away.

No description of the suspects was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

