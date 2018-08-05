A woman died and two other people were injured early Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 39-90 near Janesville, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
A Hyundai Accent being driven north on the Interstate rear ended a Ford Escape, causing one or both of the vehicles to hit the median wall, the State Patrol said. The two vehicles were then struck by a semi-truck and another sedan. Authorities responded around 4:30 a.m. and transported the three passengers of the Hyundai Accent to a hospital, where a 27-year-old woman died soon after, the State Patrol said.
A man, 39, and a woman, 24, were brought to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
No occupants of the three other vehicles involved were injured.
The northbound side of the Interstate was closed for a period of time as emergency personnel responded and the vehicles removed. The crash remains under investigation.