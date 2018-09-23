A two-vehicle collision has caused the death of three Illinois men and injured two others near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities were called to the town of Newport around 6 p.m. for a crash. A 2005 Toyota 4Runner and 2011 Chevrolet Silverado had collided at the intersection of Highway 127 and Highway O. Investigators believe the driver of the Toyota, who had a stop sign, did not yield to the Chevrolet when the vehicles collided, according to the sheriff's office.
All three occupants of the Toyota were dead when authorities arrived, and the female driver, 33, of the Chevrolet pick-up truck was flown to UW Hospital, the sheriff's office said. A 33-year-old male passenger of the pick-up truck was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
"Possible alcohol or drug-use by the operators and vehicles' speed remain under investigation," the sheriff's office said.
The two occupants of the pick-up truck had their seatbelts on, while those in the Toyota are believed not to have been wearing them, according to the sheriff's office.