Three dead dogs have been discovered on public lands near Mazomanie, including the remains of a Labrador puppy.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the remains of two domesticated dogs were found Tuesday on public hunting grounds near the Amenda Road area, while the puppy's remains were found by a hunter earlier this month, on DNR-owned land.

"There have been no reports made to law enforcement of any missing dogs in the Mazomanie area," said Lt. Ira Simpson.

No information was released about how the dogs died.

"At this point, it appears the remains of the dogs were dumped on public grounds after being killed elsewhere," Simpson said.

Simpson said anyone wanting to get rid of an unwanted pet should take the pet to an area shelter so it can be put up for adoption.

"Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to contact local law enforcement," Simpson said.

State law does allow for an owner of a dog to kill the dog in a "proper and humane manner," but there are penalties if it's proven that was not the case, such as a person not the owner of the dog killing the dog.

