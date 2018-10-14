A driver and passenger died Saturday night when their car crashed head-on into a bus on a highway in between Milton and Whitewater, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened on Highway N west of Highway KK in the town of Lima around 8:10 p.m. A Honda Civic, being driven by a 20-year-old woman from Waterford, was going east on Highway N when it crossed the center line and struck the chartered bus coming from the opposite direction, the sheriff's office said.
The driver and her passenger, a 22-year-old man from Whitewater, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The 64-year-old Minnesota man driving the bus and its 19 passengers were not injured, the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash remains under investigation, but no criminal or traffic charges are expected to be pursued.