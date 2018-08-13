A Darlington man crashed his van into a business Friday night, destroying a movie rental vending machine outside then going through the wall and into the building.
Robin Fries, 62, was taken into custody on multiple tentative charges, including operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and reckless driving, Darlington police said.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 81 West.
Police said Fries lost control of his van before hitting the Redbox movie rental vending machine, then breaking through the concrete block wall of the store, coming to a stop in the store.
Nobody was hurt.
Fries was also tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, attempting to batter a police officer and resisting arrest.