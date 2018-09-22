The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a potential witness in a kidnapping and sexual assault case that began in Green Bay and ended in Cottage Grove Friday night.
Bryan C. Morales, 23, of Green Bay, kept a woman he knew from leaving Friday night and drove west on Interstate 94, Lt. Kerry Porter said, and the woman believes another person may have witnessed her distress.
Morales and the victim were in a red 2014 Ford Escape SUV at a stop light near a gas station off I-94 either at Highway 26 or Highway 89, Porter said, when the victim shouted for help at a woman in a vehicle next to them.
The victim said that driver may have heard her, Sgt. Michael Connors said, and the Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who saw suspicious or unusual behavior in a red SUV between 10:30 p.m. and 11 should call the tip line at 608-284-6900.
The victim is safe and cooperating with detectives, Connors said.
Porter said the victim was able to ask a clerk at another gas station in Cottage Grove to call the police, where the Sheriff's Office contacted the victim and Morales.
Morales faces tentative charges of 1st degree sexual assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest, Porter said.