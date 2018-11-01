Inmates at the Dane County Jail should be able to connect with their families a little better next year, thanks to a national project giving training and technical assistance to jailers.
The jail is one of five pilot sites for the Family Connections in Correctional Facilities project, a joint effort of the Urban Institute, the National Institute of Justice and others.
The Urban Institute said the project's goals are to develop a set of low-cost, high-impact practices to reduce barriers to family connections and contact; working with select families to implement the practices; and documenting how the practices can be implemented and are related to parent, family and system outcomes.
"This is the type of programming we want to provide our inmates, in an effort to give them more tools upon their release," said Sheriff Dave Mahoney in a news release on Thursday.
"Family connections are crucial in anyone's life, and we want to foster those connections," he said.
The project should start in early 2019.
Jail staff will get targeted training and technical assistance from a team of subject matter experts at the National Institute of Justice, the Urban Institute, Community Works West and other organizations.
"Nearly five million US children have experienced the incarceration of a parent," the Urban Institute said. "Research demonstrates that parental incarceration contributes to emotional, financial and residential instability among children and their caregivers, which can have significant short- and long-term ramifications for their lives."
The project, the Urban Institute said, will put the five sites "at the forefront of a national discussion on how to mitigate the impact of incarceration on children and families."