A Cross Plains man was arrested for alleged drunken driving Sunday evening, with two children in the car.
Joshua Popelier, 34, was taken into custody and the two children were released to a responsible party, the State Patrol said. The children were under the age of 16.
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 in the westbound lanes in Jefferson County.
Multiple callers to 911 reported a Honda sedan weaving and unable to maintain a lane, with the car leaving the road, hitting a pole, then coming back onto the highway to continue west.
A trooper stopped Popelier just east of Highway 89, gave the standard field sobriety tests and placed him under arrest.