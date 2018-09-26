A pizza delivery driver who started yelling for help early Wednesday morning scared off a man trying to rob her on the city's North Side.
The attempted robbery happened at about 12:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dryden Drive, Madison police said.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman, told police the suspect demanded money from her, but when she started yelling, he ran off.
The woman was not injured and no money was taken.
The suspect is black, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt.
