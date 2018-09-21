Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison woman was arrested for her alleged sixth drunken driving offense Friday morning after she crashed her car into a truck.

Tracey Franklin, 38, was also ticketed for operating after revocation and a red light violation, Madison police said.

The crash and arrest happened around 6:45 a.m. on East Washington Avenue at Thierer Road.

"She ran a red light and t-boned a truck with her car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The truck was going south on Thierer Road and had a green light when the truck was hit by Franklin's car which was going east on East Washington Avenue.

Nobody was seriously hurt.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

