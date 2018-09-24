An Illinois man has been arrested in Rock County for alleged homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, following a fatal crash early Sunday morning.
Cory Reed, 35, Freeport, Ill., was driving a SUV when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into a field, the SUV overturning several times, coming to rest on its roof, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash was reported at 4 a.m. at the T-intersection of Highway BT with Highway S.
A 27-year-old man from Lena, Ill., who wasn't using a seat belt, suffered substantial injuries and died at Mercy Hospital.
Both Reed and a front seat passenger, a 34-year-old man from Freeport, were using seat belts. Police didn't say if either of the two were injured.