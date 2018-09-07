A one-vehicle crash on the Beltline stopped westbound traffic at Whitney Way for nearly three hours Friday morning.
The driver told police she swerved after being cut off and veered onto the side of the road, causing her car to turn over, according to the Madison Police Department.
The driver was not injured but a passenger was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said no citations were issued but the crash remains under investigation.
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. The highway was reopened to traffic at 4:15 a.m.