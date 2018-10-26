Knowing time was short, Andrew Haala didn’t hesitate when he realized his Trek Stashe bicycle had been snatched from his temporarily unsecured front porch late one Sunday afternoon in September.
“The speed at which bikes can disappear is almost instantaneous,” said Haala, an avid biker who designs bicycle components for Verona-based Saris and has had other bikes stolen in the past. “If they’re gone for two weeks, they’re gone forever.”
A co-worker found the Stashe a day later for sale on Craigslist — which has become such a popular place to fence stolen goods that victims, including Haala, are using it to turn the tables on their victimizers, sometimes at the urging of police.
It’s not clear how often things stolen in Madison show up on Craigslist or other online marketplaces, but do a key word search for “Craigslist” on the Madison Police Department’s online, compendium of “noteworthy” incidents, and you get 83 hits going back to Jan. 17, 2008.
Many of those incidents detail robberies or scams involving people who connect through the site, but there’s also the Sept. 14, 2013, story of a 26-year-old man who saw his stolen bike on Craigslist, arranged to buy it back, and police “swooped in to make the arrest” of the 24-year-old alleged thief.
Or the time on July 15, 2011, when police arrested a 20-year-old man for receiving stolen property after two people saw bikes stolen from their locked parking garage on a Chicagoland Craigslist post and set up a buy.
“What the seller did not know was that Madison Police were planning on joining the proposed sale extravaganza of the two Trek bikes!” the police department ebulliently reported.
Haala said he filed an online police report the night of the theft, Sept. 9, and posted news of the theft on Facebook, and a co-worker found “exactly my bike” on Craigslist the next day. The ad listed the location of the bike as UW-Madison’s Union South, so he poked around down there for a bit Monday night but didn’t find the bike. Then on Tuesday, a co-worker found the bike advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Haala said he remained in contact with Madison police over this period, but they seemed reluctant to take swift action without a serial number for the bike — which Haala was eventually able to track down — and out of concerns about whether Madison or UW police had jurisdiction in the case.
“Here’s my bike,” he said he told police, “here’s the person who has it. Can you just go pick it up?”
The Madison police report on the case shows police officer Paul Dailey was working to try to track down the bike’s serial number as well, that the bike wasn’t registered with the city and that the time Dailey could spend on the investigation was limited by a “very busy” shift that included investigating a sexual assault.
With police moving more slowly than he would have liked, Haala and a couple of friends took the lead, with one of the friends posing as the buyer and arranging to meet the seller on Tuesday, two days after the bike was stolen, near Union South.
“You don’t want it to sound too much like someone who is trying to recover a bike,” he said. “You want it to sound like a natural process.”
UW Police officer Diego Hernandez showed up in time for one of Haala’s posse to take the bike for a “test ride” and, once Haala confirmed to the officer that the bike was his, the officer took over and Haala took his bike.
Although Dailey had advised Haala not to approach the alleged thief, he was pleased Haala got the bike back.
“The bike was recovered?!!?” he wrote in a Sept. 12 email. “That is awesome news!!”
A follow-up investigation by UW Police determined that the person who intended to sell the bike to Haala — an 18-year-old UW-Madison student — was not the person who had stolen it. Instead, the student bought the bike the day of the theft from Joseph Summers, 27, of Madison, police said.
Earlier in September, the student had purchased a bike from Summers after seeing it advertised on Craigslist, UW Police reported, and Summers had continued to contact him about other bikes for sale in the days that followed.
Online court records show Summers was found guilty of receiving stolen property twice this year, and on Monday, he was charged with the crime again.
Madison police say 348 bikes have been reported stolen this year through Oct. 10. From 2014 to 2017, there have been from 448 to 552 bikes reported stolen annually.
But 288 bikes have also been found or recovered this year by police, and those numbers from 2014 to 2017 range from 500 to 617 annually, although some of them may have been stolen in previous years or just abandoned.
Police advise bike owners to make sure they have their bikes’ serial numbers and to register them with the city, although few do.
Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain also said police often advise theft victims to monitor Craigslist, and that the department monitors local pawn shops.
People who sell stolen bikes often claim to have purchased them from private sellers or simply found them, he said, making it hard to prove they committed theft but leaving them open to charges of receiving stolen goods.