BARRON — Authorities are deciding what to do with a $50,000 reward for information about 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was found alive nearly three months after authorities say she was abducted from her home and her parents were killed by an intruder.
Milwaukee FBI spokesman Leonard Peace said Tuesday that the reward remains under review. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the reward is being discussed with the FBI and will be determined later.
The FBI offered a $25,000 reward on Oct. 24 for information about Jayme's whereabouts. The Jennie-O Turkey Store, where James and Denise Closs worked, later doubled the amount to $50,000.
Jayme was discovered Thursday by a woman walking her dog near the small northwestern Wisconsin town of Gordon, 60 miles (100 kilometers) away from her hometown of Barron. The woman, Jeanne Nutter, took Jayme to the home of Peter and Kristin Kasinskas, who called 911.
Peter Kasinskas told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the couple does not want the reward. He says if anyone gets it, Jayme should because "She got herself out."
No information on Nutter's views on the reward was available.
Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, has been charged with the killings and abduction.
Patterson's grandfather Jim Moyer told ABC News on Tuesday that his grandson was "quiet and shy," a "nice boy, polite" who often "backed off from crowds."
Moyer said, "Computer games were more of a priority than social interaction" for Patterson. The grandfather says Patterson's family is "absolutely heartbroken."
Patterson was charged Monday with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. Prosecutors say more charges could come later.
Patterson has been transferred to a different jail. He had been held in the Barron County Jail since his arrest Thursday. Sheriff Fitzgerald said he moved Patterson to adjoining Polk County Monday night.
Fitzgerald confirmed that one of Jayme's relatives works at the Barron County facility, but he called the transfer an "administrative decision" and said no one threatened Patterson. He says Patterson will be jailed in Barron County for court appearances.