A Verona woman didn't want her $85,000 Land Rover SUV taken by a couple Saturday night, so she fought with them and kept her vehicle.
The attempted auto theft happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens, 7810 Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.
The 47-year-old victim told police she was approached by the man and woman.
"She was unable to describe the two who wanted to steal her SUV, other than one was a man and the other a woman," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim told police she began yelling at the couple, then got into a physical fight with the woman, before the suspects ran off toward Tree Lane.
No description of the suspects was given.