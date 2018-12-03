A Madison couple escaped injury Friday night when their car was shot at, after the driver of the car flipped off the occupants of the SUV for cutting him off.
The road rage incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.
The 64-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both of Madison, were driving along when he said a small, dark-colored SUV cut in front of him without signaling.
"He said he flipped off those inside the SUV," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The SUV soon pulled up alongside of him, and he could see the front passenger window was down."
The couple then heard what they thought was a gunshot, but the car sustained no damage and the couple was not injured.
No description of a suspect was given.