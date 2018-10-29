A couple accused of committing a variety of crimes in Green County and beyond are being sought by authorities after evading arrest in two other counties.
Samuel Schutte, 34, formerly of rural Monroe, and Stephanie Retzlaff, 28, Monona, are being sought for armed robbery, theft and bail jumping, and more charges are pending.
The Green County Sheriff's Office said the two are believed to be traveling together in the Illinois state line area.
A public safety alert from the Sheriff's Office said Schutte faces an armed robbery charge for allegedly threatening a family member with a gun so he could get cash from a bank account.
The couple escaped capture in Dane County and also in Milwaukee County, where they led police on a six-mile car chase in a stolen car before fleeing on foot.
"The nature of their crimes, known drug use, and the extraordinary efforts made to avoid capture make them an elevated risk to the public," the alert said.
The public is advised not to contact or confront either one, because they are considered dangerous.
"At this time (Monday), the subjects are believed to be in the Milwaukee area, yet may likely attempt to find another vehicle to facilitate their escape," the alert said.
The public is being asked to report any knowledge of their whereabouts or sightings to local law enforcement immediately.