A husband and wife arrested Monday at a Downtown park allegedly were involved in three acts of violence earlier in the day.

Randy Bond, 33, and Nigel Bond, 25, both of Madison, were tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, and Nigel Bond was also tentatively charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and battery, Madison police said.

The first incident happened sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, when Nigel Bond allegedly hit a man repeatedly with a baseball bat in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue.

"The 27-year-old man knows the suspects," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim said Randy Bond was also present during the attack."

Randy Bond is also accused of pointing a gun at a man waiting for a bus at an East Washington Avenue bus stop.

"The 34-year-old victim knows Bond and said Bond threatened to kill him," DeSpain said.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of East Gorham Street after witnesses saw someone smashing out windows of a parked car with a baseball bat, with an SUV similar to the one the Bonds use, was seen leaving the area.

The SUV and couple were found at James Madison Park.

"Officers didn't have probable cause to arrest them for the East Gorham Street incident, but did have what they needed to arrest the couple for the other Monday crimes," DeSpain said.

During booking into the Dane County Jail, deputies allegedly found concealed items, including drugs, on Nigel Bond.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

