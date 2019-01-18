The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was found dead in a field in Marshall was identified as a Cottage Grove man.
Kurt Meyer, 47, was found dead in a field behind the 300 block of Fir Lane at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday, spokesman Barry Irmen said.
The autopsy did not reveal "any evidence of external inflicted life-threatening trauma," Irmen said.
A cause and manner of death has not been identified, Irmen said.
Before finding the body, Marshall Police said officers had been called to the Evergreen Village mobile home park at 100 Evergreen Boulevard at about 9:10 a.m. to assist the state Department of Correction's Probation and Parole Office with a suspicious vehicle complaint.
"Both incidents appear to be linked," police had said in a statement.
The Marshall Police Department, state Division of Criminal Investigation, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the death.