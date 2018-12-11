A Cottage Grove man who allegedly resisted a police officer after getting in an altercation with another man inside a UW Hospital parking ramp was arrested Tuesday, according to the UW-Madison Police Department.
Ricky L. Smith, 59, was arrested on tentative charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct following a dispute in the parking ramp caused by another man backing his vehicle into Smith's vehicle, said police spokesman Marc Lovicott.
A passerby called police around 12:50 p.m. to reporting a man acting aggressive and yelling at another man inside the ramp because of the collision, Lovicott said.
"Smith violently confronted the driver, grabbed their keys away and began yelling," he said.
When an officer arrived, Lovicott said Smith turned his ire to the officer, acted aggressive toward them and refused to comply with orders. The officer then used pepper spray on Smith before the officer and hospital security staff got Smith into custody, Lovicott said.
Smith was taken to a hospital with minor injuries before being booked into the Dane County Jail, he said.