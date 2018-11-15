A correctional officer at Columbia Correctional Institution has been charged with abuse of an inmate and misconduct.
Russell Goldsmith, 63, Westfield, was in Columbia County Court on Wednesday, charged with felony abuse of a resident of a penal facility and felony misconduct of public office, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office got a request on Oct. 30 from the state Department of Corrections to investigate a use of force complaint at the state facility, a maximum security prison on Portage's West Side.
"The investigation centered on the use of force against an inmate by a correctional officer," said Sheriff Dennis Richards. "The inmate was injured and had to receive medical treatment after the incident."
Additional charges and arrests could occur as a result of the investigation, which is ongoing, Richard said.
Goldsmith's next court appearance is set for Jan. 7.