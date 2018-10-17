A masked man who made it appear he had a gun robbed a convenience store on the East Side Wednesday morning, getting away with cash from the register.
The robbery happened at about 10:35 a.m. at Kelley's Market, 3859 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
"He demanded money from the clerk," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "No weapon was seen, and the man made off with cash."
The suspect is black, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, dark complexion, yellowish eyes, spoke with a possible African accent, wearing a dark shirt, dark baggy shorts and work boots.
He also had a dark cloth covering the lower part of his face and a gray hooded zippered sweatshirt hanging off his head, with pink sleeves.