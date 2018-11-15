A convenience store in the town of Burke was robbed Wednesday night by a man claiming to have a gun.
Nobody was injured in the robbery reported at about 8:45 p.m. at the BP gas station, 3898 Steven Drive, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The station is near the intersection of Highway 19 and Portage Road.
"When he approached the employee, he stated he had a gun but the weapon was not visible to the employee," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. A police dog brought to the scene could not find the suspect.
The suspect is a white male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a black jacket, jeans, a ski mask and gloves.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call the Dane County tip line, 284-6900.
