A convenience store was robbed in Fitchburg Monday night, by a man implying he had a gun.
Nobody was injured in the robbery reported at about 11 p.m. at Stop-N-Go, 2932 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg police said.
"The suspect had the hood of his coat pulled over his head and face," said Sgt. Nick Clemens. "The suspect told the clerk that he was being robbed and demanded money, with his hand in his pocket, implying he had a weapon during the robbery."
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot.
A police dog was taken to the scene but was unable to find the suspect.
The suspect is a black male, 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing blue jeans and a black hooded coat.