A convenience store on Madison's Southwest Side was robbed by a masked man Tuesday night, with the robber getting away with cash.

Nobody was injured in the robbery reported at about 11:40 p.m. at Kwik Trip, 3153 Maple Grove Drive, Madison police said.

"The suspected entered the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the store employee," said Sgt. Kurt Wege.

The suspect fled on foot. A police dog brought to the scene tried to track the suspect but the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect is a white man about 31 years old, dressed in all black clothing.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

