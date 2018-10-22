A Madison man who has a criminal case pending for allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend in July was charged with six felonies Friday after police say he returned to the woman's East Side residence and beat her up again because he was angry at her for going to police after the July attack.
Nathan A. Roush, 36, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, substantial battery, battery with special circumstances, burglary and three counts of felony bail jumping after he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend with a closed fist, kicked her and hit her with a broken baseball bat. Police say the woman suffered fractures to her jaw and left eye socket and had bruises on her hands, arms and hip.
Most of the charges include modifiers for repeat offenses. He was out of jail Friday after posting $25,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Roush's ex-girlfriend told police she had just returned to her house on Crest Line Drive on Oct. 14 when Roush walked up from the basement and asked her to talk to him in the garage. The woman said she was surprised to see Roush because she has a restraining order against him stemming from the July attack. They had lived together at the residence for about three months until last February, she told police.
In the garage, Roush punched her in the face, the woman said, after telling her it was her fault he went to jail for reporting the July incident to police. She said that after she fell to the floor, Roush started kicking her and saying something like, "Both of us are going to die tonight. I'm going to kill you and then I'm going to kill myself."
The woman lost consciousness and the next thing she remembered was waking up in an open freezer in the garage, she told police. She climbed out of the freezer and Roush began hitting her again, she said.
The woman told police she eventually fled to a neighbor's house after she and Roush entered her house and Roush went to her kitchen to find a knife.
Officers entered the woman's home with guns drawn and found Roush in a bedroom, a Madison police officer said. Roush asked police what took them so long to find him before he was arrested, the officer said.
The most serious charges Roush faces from the July incident include substantial battery and intimidation of a victim, according to online court records. He was out of jail initially on a signature bond but a bench warrant was issued last month when he failed to show up in court after the court was informed he had been drinking alcohol.
Last February in Rock County, Roush was charged with two counts of substantial battery and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier, three days after he was charged with operating while intoxicated for the third time, according to online court records.
He pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct and OWI charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail on March 27. The substantial battery charges were removed but information about them were kept in his file, online court records show.