A Clinton man who stopped driving his motorcycle early Saturday morning near a roundabout in Rock County was arrested for his alleged eighth drunken driving offense.
Dennis Draves, 65, was taken to the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated after field sobriety tests were given to him at about 2:00 a.m. near the roundabout in the northbound I-43 and East Hart Road area in the town of Turtle, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies went to the scene to check on the welfare of two people standing near the roundabout, with no vehicle in sight.
"The investigation showed Draves had ridden his motorcycle from Janesville to the incident location," said Capt. Jude Maurer.
Draves' girlfriend, Virginia Hall, 38, also showed signs of intoxication and was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital.