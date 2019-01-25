Try 1 month for 99¢
A 56-year-old woman trained for decades in martial arts took matters into her own hands Thursday night, when a masked gunman tried to rob the store she was working at.

The woman grabbed the suspect and dragged him out.

The robbery happened at about 7 p.m. at Citgo, 3401 Milwaukee St., Madison police said.

The suspect had entered the store and demanded money, with the clerk turning him down.

"That's when he went to the register and grabbed some cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The clerk kicked into action and put her martial arts skills to work."

The report said the clerk got behind the robber, grabbed him across his chest and forehead, and dragged him out of the store.

"Although summarily dismissed from the store, the robber still got away with some bills," DeSpain said. "He fled on foot, while the clerk returned to her post and immediately called 911."

The suspect is a black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a brown Carhartt-style jacket, dark pants and black boots, and a black ski mask at the time of the robbery.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

