...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...SOUTHEAST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...THROUGH NOON CST TODAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE
FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL
COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN
OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND
GLOVES.
&&
A 56-year-old woman trained for decades in martial arts took matters into her own hands Thursday night, when a masked gunman tried to rob the store she was working at.
The woman grabbed the suspect and dragged him out.
The robbery happened at about 7 p.m. at Citgo, 3401 Milwaukee St., Madison police said.
The suspect had entered the store and demanded money, with the clerk turning him down.
"That's when he went to the register and grabbed some cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The clerk kicked into action and put her martial arts skills to work."
The report said the clerk got behind the robber, grabbed him across his chest and forehead, and dragged him out of the store.
"Although summarily dismissed from the store, the robber still got away with some bills," DeSpain said. "He fled on foot, while the clerk returned to her post and immediately called 911."
The suspect is a black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a brown Carhartt-style jacket, dark pants and black boots, and a black ski mask at the time of the robbery.
Homicide suspect arrested at homeless apartment building, Madison police say
In homicide trial of man claiming self-defense, medical examiner says victim first shot from behind
Metro passenger attacked by teens after telling them to quiet down, Madison police say
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Man allegedly wrecked Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say
Sauk County Board supervisor ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
Driver gets 7 years prison for West Side crash that killed pedestrian
Fatal shooting happened after drinking, cocaine use, girlfriend testifies at Daniel Lieske trial
Intoxicated man steals Audi, speeds in reverse and crashes into another car, Madison police say
Man arrested for 4th OWI after pulled over for speeding, Middleton police say