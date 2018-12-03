A thief stole Christmas decorations from the Beaver Dam Rotary Club display of lights in Swan Park, with the sheriff not too happy about the pilfering.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who chairs the lights committee, noticed one of the displays recently purchased by the club for the park, that of an animated talking reindeer, wasn't lighting up or talking.
"It had been cut down and unscrewed from the Mill Street shelter," Schmidt said.
The theft is not in the Christmas spirit, the sheriff said.
"I'm extremely disappointed in who may have done this, as businesses and individuals have donated these lights to help put on our holiday display, bring holiday spirit and a family-friendly atmosphere to the park," the sheriff said.
This is the second theft of Christmas display items in as many years, with projector casting lights in the bandshell stolen last year.
"The committee could be forced to look into additional security costs, rather than spending all the dollars that are raised on displays and lights for the park," Schmidt said.
Anyone with information about the missing reindeer is asked to contact Beaver Dam police or the Sheriff's Office.