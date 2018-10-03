A Beaver Dam man trying to cash a stolen check was arrested in Madison Tuesday, and could be responsible for other frauds in the city, police said.
Tyrone Williams, 45, was arrested during a traffic stop after he allegedly tried to cash the check at Chase Bank, 4513 Milwaukee St.
The $500 check was stolen from the checkbook of a Madison man who had his car stolen from his residence on North Livingston Street Monday night, the checkbook and car keys left in the vehicle while he unloaded groceries.
"He told a bank teller, and later told police, he got the check for doing a painting job," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He could not recall the name of the person who employed him or the address of the home where he had just worked, but he knew the home was blue and it was on the West Side."
The bank teller saw the words "aint job" in the memo line on the check, which prompted a call to police.
"The check's owner assured the bank he had no paint job done recently, but he did have his car stolen with the checkbook inside," DeSpain said.
A second check for $500.60 was written on the account and a different bank cashed it.
"Coincidentally, the suspect had several hundred dollars in his wallet," DeSpain said.
When police ran Williams' name in the computer, it was determined there was probable cause to arrest him for a second check fraud case from September, in which a McFarland man had his checkbook stolen while he was teaching. Two checks totaling $2,200 were cashed at area credit unions.
"The suspect was identified by police thanks to a surveillance video image captured at the time of one of the check transactions," DeSpain said.
