A German shepherd charging at a Rock County deputy Monday night was shot in the leg by the deputy as he tried to serve papers on a Janesville resident.
It happened at about 7:40 p.m. at 1121 Johnson St., the Sheriff's Office said.
The unidentified male deputy approached an open gate at the house, when the German shepherd appeared.
"The fully-grown male German shepherd charged at him," said Capt. Jay Wood. "The deputy immediately drew his service weapon and subsequently shot the dog in one of its legs, with the wounded dog retreating to the backyard."
The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary service for treatment, with no word on the dog's condition.
The deputy was not injured.
Janesville police assisted at the scene.
Woman who 'lured' murder victim to her death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Man allegedly stole delivery driver's car, arrested after crash in Monona
Suspect in Madison bank robberies has 11 outstanding warrants, police say
Man allegedly pulled knife, yelled racial slurs at couple, Madison police say
Marijuana sellers robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say
Alleged drug dealer arrested during traffic stop, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Fire at bus station called arson; suspect arrested, Madison police say
'Segway Jeremy' Ryan indicted for alleged attempt to get radioactive material
Beloit man arrested for allegedly robbing Janesville store at gunpoint
Man sentenced to four years in prison for 11th drunken driving conviction