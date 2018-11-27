Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A German shepherd charging at a Rock County deputy Monday night was shot in the leg by the deputy as he tried to serve papers on a Janesville resident.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m. at 1121 Johnson St., the Sheriff's Office said.

The unidentified male deputy approached an open gate at the house, when the German shepherd appeared.

"The fully-grown male German shepherd charged at him," said Capt. Jay Wood. "The deputy immediately drew his service weapon and subsequently shot the dog in one of its legs, with the wounded dog retreating to the backyard."

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary service for treatment, with no word on the dog's condition.

The deputy was not injured.

Janesville police assisted at the scene.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

