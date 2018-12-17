A Madison man has been arrested after his cellphone with the camera on allegedly was found in a bathroom of a West Side fitness club.
Ethan Prien, 23, was tentatively charged with invasion of privacy in a public place with the person present, Madison police said.
The cellphone was discovered around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Anytime Fitness, 515 S. Midvale Blvd.
"A 29-year-old woman noticed the camera beneath a sink and she could tell it was on," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Surveillance video in the club showed the suspect in the bathroom just prior to other club members using it, including the victim who discovered the phone.