A man's cell phone was stolen at gunpoint Friday night during a pre-arranged sale, Madison Police said.
The suspect arranged to purchase a cell phone from the 51-year-old victim on Facebook Marketplace, but the phone was not operational when the two met at about 8 p.m. on the 400 block of North Segoe Road, Lt. Jamar Gary said.
The suspect noticed the victim had his own cell phone and presented a handgun while taking the phone, Gary said.
The man was described as in his late 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, black and with a slender build, Gary said. He fled in a maroon SUV that was occupied by a white woman and had a baby in a car seat, Gary said.
No injuries were reported, Gary said.