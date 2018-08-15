Casings found in road after reports of multiple shots fired on Axel Avenue on Southwest Side
Madison police located five casings in the road around 1800 Axel Avenue on the Southwest Side after receiving reports of multiple shots fired there Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A garbage can was struck by at least one bullet, Madison police spokesman Jamar Gary said.
A witness saw a red car leave the area after the shots were fired around 3:40 p.m., but there are no suspects, Gary said.