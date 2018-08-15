Cash stolen from Alchemy Cafe office early Wednesday morning
A man stole cash from the office of the Alchemy Cafe on the Near East Side early Wednesday morning after gaining access to the restaurant through an unlocked door, Madison police are reporting.
An employee of the Alchemy Cafe, 1980 Atwood Ave., was outside when the burglary occurred around 1 a.m. and saw the man walking away, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The man was about 5-foot-7, had a muscular build and was wearing a gray T-shirt and dark shorts. He also had a baseball cap that was worn backwards, according to DeSpain.
The man's description is similar to one for a man suspected by police of stealing cash from the Green Owl Restaurant, 1970 Atwood Ave., on July 30, DeSpain said. That suspect found his way into the back room of the restaurant around 12:30 p.m. and stole money that belonged to an employee. He fled the area on a bicycle, DeSpain said.