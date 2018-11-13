Madison police are looking for leads in finding out who has been shooting BB guns or pellet guns at parked cars on the city's East Side.
Two incidents have been reported this month, the most recent on Thursday in the 800 block of Valley Road.
The previous incident was on Nov. 2 in the 5000 block of Starker Avenue.
"A Valley Road homeowner reported a shattered passenger side window to her Jeep," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "It had been parked outside her residence, and a witness heard a noise around 11:30 p.m. the night before, that could have been related."
On Nov. 2, two vehicles parked on Starker Avenue were hit by BBs or pellets, with the vehicles sustaining impact dents and window damage.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.