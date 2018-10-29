A Madison man who had his car stolen Thursday with a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle inside got the vehicle back on Friday, with two teens arrested on Friday as well for allegedly committing the crime.
The male teens arrested were 15 and 16 years old, Madison police said. They were taken to juvenile detention on tentative charges of auto theft.
The 78-year-old victim's Acura sedan was recovered, unoccupied, on Morrow Court on Friday. A witness said three teens took something out of the car's trunk before abandoning it.
The car with the rifle inside was stolen from the East Towne Mall parking lot Thursday afternoon, after the owner went into the mall to get a cup of coffee and a doughnut before heading out to a shooting range to get his AR-15 sighted in.
Police used surveillance video to identify the teens.