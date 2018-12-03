An East Side man was uninjured early Monday morning when his car was struck by gunfire, with bullets also hitting a house.
The gunfire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Brearly Street, Madison police said.
Officers went to the scene after getting reports of multiple shots being fired, with evidence of shots fired found in the street.
An unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Williamson Street was struck by gunfire.
"While officers were investigating this incident, a 29-year-old Madison resident contacted police, saying he and his vehicle had been shot at in the 300 block of South Brearly Street," said Sgt. Joseph Engler.
Officers went to the man's east side residence and recovered evidence consistent with the vehicle being struck by at least one bullet.