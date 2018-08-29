A California man died Tuesday after he crashed his motorcycle into a concrete bridge barrier on Interstate 43 in Rock County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Authorities were alerted about the single-vehicle crash near the state border with Illinois around 2:50 p.m. The State Patrol said the rider, a 68-year-old man from Vallejo, California, traveled across a grass median, lost control of his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and struck the concrete barrier.
The State Patrol said a medical condition possibly caused the rider to lose control of his motorcycle, but it has not been confirmed.
The man was conscious when emergency responders got to the scene but had significant injuries to his shoulder, chest and right leg, according to the State Patrol. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.