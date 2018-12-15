A taxi driver was robbed early Saturday morning by three people on Madison's South Side, police said.
The Green Cab driver picked up three people on the 5300 block of Raywood Road at about 4:45 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.
One of the riders, who was sitting behind the driver, put something against the driver's neck and demanded the property in the vehicle, Radovan said.
The driver gave the property to the robbers, who then ran from the scene and have not been located, Radovan said.
The driver was not injured, Radovan said.