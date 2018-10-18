Try 1 month for 99¢

A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning on the city's North Side, by the man who sent for a cab.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Browning Road, Madison police said.

The cab driver was sent for a pickup in that block.

"The suspect approached and got into the backseat of the cab," said Sgt. David Compton. "He displayed a handgun and demanded money."

The cab driver gave him money and the suspect fled on foot, with the driver then going to a different location to call police.

The cab driver was not injured.

The suspect is a black male in his late teens or early 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slender build.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

