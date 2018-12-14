A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning by three men who fled on foot toward Brittingham Park.
The robbery happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of West Shore Drive, Madison police said.
The 30-year-old driver from Madison told police he had been dispatched to the area, and two men flagged him down and got into the cab.
"As they did, the driver's side door was opened and a gunman pointed a gun at his head," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The suspects took the cabbie's money, cellphone and the receipt printer, which was found in the street by officers.
The cab driver was not injured.
The suspects are black men in their 20s, one wearing dark clothing and a skull mask.
Judge approves unusual prosecution request for competency exam for man who sought radioactive poison
Reedsburg teen allegedly sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl, police say
Car driver reported it stolen, arrested for eluding, Middleton police say
Porch pirate arrested, suspected of stealing packages in Fitchburg, Madison
Marshall man arrested in alleged gun threat to estranged wife, police say
Man suspected of string of thefts arrested by UW police
Bell ringer allegedly stole Salvation Army kettle, Madison police say
Overdose investigation leads to arrest of Janesville man on reckless homicide charge
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex assaults at UW dorm
Former Madison cop sentenced to 30 days in jail for drunken driving
Former prison guard charged with sexual assault pleads to lesser charge, sentenced to probation
Man charged with attempted homicide for shooting that followed day-long argument
In emotional hearing, young driver sentenced to probation for causing crash that killed friend
Subscribe to Daily Headlines