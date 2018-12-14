Try 1 month for 99¢
A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning by three men who fled on foot toward Brittingham Park.

The robbery happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of West Shore Drive, Madison police said.

The 30-year-old driver from Madison told police he had been dispatched to the area, and two men flagged him down and got into the cab.

"As they did, the driver's side door was opened and a gunman pointed a gun at his head," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The suspects took the cabbie's money, cellphone and the receipt printer, which was found in the street by officers.

The cab driver was not injured.

The suspects are black men in their 20s, one wearing dark clothing and a skull mask.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

