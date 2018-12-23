Try 1 month for 99¢
A home owner on Madison's North Side was able to detain a teen who had allegedly been going through the homeowners car while it was parked in a garage.

Madison police were called to the 1900 block of Gulseth Street at 9:47 p.m. Saturday after the 33-year-old homeowner saw two people in his garage. The homeowner was able to chase the suspects and catch and hold a 17-year-old male until police arrived. T

he homeowner told police that he saw the other suspect holding something that looked like a gun but ignored commands from the suspect to let the other suspect go. The 17-year-old was arrested on a tentative charge of party to a crime of residential burglary. The other suspect is still at large.

