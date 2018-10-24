Try 1 month for 99¢
Three neighborhoods in the town of Dunn were hit by burglars overnight, with the thieves apparently getting into unlocked vehicles and homes.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to eight reports of burglaries and theft from residents in the town between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"A variety of property was stolen from cars and residences, including laptop computers, cash, wallets and purses," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. "It appears there was no forced entry to any of the homes or vehicles."

Another resident called police when a person tried to get into a house but wasn't able to.

"Garage door openers are becoming a common tool for criminals, so locking garage doors is also necessary," Schaffer said.

"Citizens should not hesitate to call 911 if they see suspicious activity in their neighborhood."

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Dane County tip line, 284-6900.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

