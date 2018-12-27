A Target store on Madison's Far West Side was burglarized early Christmas morning, with the thieves getting away with electronic goods.
Madison police responded at about 6:40 a.m. to a burglar alarm at the store at 201 Junction Road on Tuesday.
"Off-site security had detected an intrusion alarm, and further verified through video surveillance that two persons were burglarizing the store," said officer David Dexheimer.
The two suspects fled the store before police arrived.
"In-store video shows the suspects targeting electronic devices," Dexheimer said.
No description of the suspects was given.