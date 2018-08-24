A Southwest Side resident was victimized twice in the same day by burglars, with police believing the two crimes are connected.
The burglaries happened Thursday morning in the 1000 block of McKenna Boulevard, Madison police said.
The 28-year-old woman told police she came home to her apartment in the morning and discovered the door had been kicked in and the home ransacked, with some cash taken.
"Several hours earlier, the same victim reported finding a stranger in her parked car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The man fled when she confronted him, and she couldn't tell if anything had been stolen."
The burglary crime unit believed the victim was specifically targeted and the crimes are connected, but didn't say if the same person was the burglar in the two incidents.